Maine 2024 live election results

Voters in Maine are casting their ballots on Election Day.

The state has four Electoral College votes, and its polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Maine last cast all four of its Electoral College votes for a Republican presidential candidate in 1988, choosing George H. W. Bush over Democrat Michael Dukakis. However, in both 2016 and 2020, former President Donald Trump received one of the state's four electoral college votes for winning in the state's 1st Congressional District. (Maine, unlike most states, awards two votes to the statewide winner and one vote for each congressional district won.)

While Trump again leads in the 2nd Congressional District, it is expected to be a closer race there than in the state's 1st Congressional District, where Harris is the overwhelming favorite. Down ballot, the 2nd Congressional District also plays host to one of the nation's closest congressional races, which pits incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden against Republican state Rep. Austin Theriault.

Independent Sen. Angus King also ran for reelection this year and is favored to prevail.

