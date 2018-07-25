Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell - all former secretaries of state - will make guest appearances on the CBS political drama, "Madam Secretary," for its fifth season this fall.

The three political figures will play themselves in the upcoming season, which stars Téa Leoni as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord. The episode will kick off with McCord asking for advice from the former secretaries of state about responding to a delicate situation, according to a statement released by CBS.

The announcement comes after Albright's public criticism of the White House on Twitter for allowing Russia to interrogate former ambassador, Michael McFaul. Albright stated that this idea gives Putin another "propaganda victory."

The White House cannot let another day pass without unequivocally rejecting Russia’s absurd request to interrogate @McFaul and other officials. Merely entertaining this idea betrays our diplomats, undermines our interests, and hands Putin yet another propaganda victory. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) July 19, 2018

Albright was the first woman to become appointed secretary of state, where she served under President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001. She has also previously appeared on season 2 of Madam Secretary back in 2015.

"It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni," Albright wrote on Twitter. "It is always nice to consult with my successors."

It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni. It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7. pic.twitter.com/68NFcJLMGc — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) July 24, 2018

Fellow cameo member, Colin Powell, was the first African-American man to serve in the role under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005. Powell is also a retired four-star general in the United States Army.

Clinton served as secretary of state under President Obama from 2009 to 2013. She was also the 2016 Democratic nominee for president.

"We're delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere," said Executive Producer and Series Creator Barbara Hall, in a statement. "It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes."

The season premiere of "Madam Secretary" will air on Sunday, October 7, on CBS.