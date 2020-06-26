Madison Cawthorn says team 'kept all politics local' to win primary Cawthorn could become the youngest person elected to Congress.

Millennial real estate investor Madison Cawthorn said, "You know we kept all politics local. We weren’t focused on DC Insiders" when asked about how he achieved his primary victory on ABC’s "The View" Friday Morning.

Cawthorn won a Republican primary runoff for a western North Carolina congressional seat in the district formerly occupied by President Donald Trump’s current Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tuesday evening, triumphing over Trump’s endorsed candidate Lynda Bennett, a real estate businesswoman. If elected, Cawthorn, 24, could be the youngest person elected to Congress.

Following Cawthorn's victory, Trump called to congratulate him. The president called Cawthorn’s victory "beautiful" and "impressive" and noted that the young candidate’s campaign was able to overcome many obstacles.

Cawthorn, a resident of Hendersonville, North Carolina, was nominated to the Naval Academy by Meadows. However, in 2014, Cawthorn's plans changed when he was in a near-fatal car accident that left him paralyzed.

The accident is a prominent narrative in his run for office. In his first campaign video, Cawthorn’s family members tell the story of his accident, and the main cover image on his campaign website is a photograph of him sitting in his wheelchair dressed in hunting gear with a rifle on his shoulder.

Meadows did not endorse Cawthorn and instead put his support behind his opponent, something Cawthorn said "did sting a good bit."

Despite his lack of endorsement from Meadows and the president, Cawthorn declares himself a Trump supporter and constitutional conservative. He champions his youth and fights against liberals.

In November, Cawthorn will face Air Force veteran Morris "Moe" Davis. Davis was the chief prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.