Maine 2020 election results

Voters in The Pine Street State must either head to the polls on Tuesday or return their absentee ballot by then. Unlike any other state, Maine will be using a rank-choice voting system for the presidential election.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Maine, one of just two states that splits its electoral votes, has four total at stake. On Election Day, hours vary for the polls.

State Significance

While Hillary Clinton narrowly won Maine in 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump did secure one of its electoral votes. Maine splits its electoral votes by congressional district, and Trump won one in the 2nd Congressional District, the more conservative of the two.

For the first time ever, Maine will utilize rank-choice voting for the presidential contest, meaning voters have the option to indicate their first, second, third and other choices for president. If a candidate doesn't secure a majority of the vote, then rank-choice voting kicks in. The system was in place for other federal elections, and in the 2018 midterms, Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, won in the 2nd Congressional District after it kicked in.

Maine has one of the most competitive Senate races this cycle. Longtime Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate and the last New England Republican serving in either chamber of Congress, is facing her toughest reelection battle yet, up against Speaker of the Maine House Sara Gideon. Collins, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, has stayed focused on her race, repeatedly dodging questions about whether she supports the president's reelection. Democrats, however, have tried to tie her to both the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.