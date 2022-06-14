Maine 2022 primary election results

The state uses ranked-choice voting, which could be key.

Maine voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the governor, House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

Maine utilizes ranked-choice voting in primaries for all federal, statewide and state legislature offices. (Ranked-choice voting is only used for federal offices during general elections as of May 2022.)

The system works like this: Suppose no candidate receives 50% of the first-choice votes. In that case, the last-place candidate is removed and any ballots with that removed candidate listed as first preference have their second preference candidate elevated instead. The race is then re-tabulated to determine whether a candidate has reached 50%. This process of removing a last-place candidate and re-tabulating results then repeats for another “round” until a candidate reaches the 50% threshold.

Voters fill out and cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center polling location where the entire city votes on Nov. 3, 2020 in Bangor, Maine. Scott Eisen/Getty Images, FILE

State Significance

Maine’s gubernatorial primaries are extremely low stakes, with incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat, and former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, both running unopposed with no official write-in candidates. But Tuesday will shine a light on the race ahead of November, when the two political foes are up for a contentious fight for a seat that has recently shifted further left.

The general election face-off will be between freshman Gov. Mills seeking her second term against LePage -- with whom she often clashed while she was the state’s attorney general. Their contest has already begun heating up and is slated to be among the most competitive governor’s races in the country this year. Thus far, Mills leads LePage in fundraising.

At least one independent, physician Sam Hunkler, will be on the ballot for the general, too.

In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, the most competitive primary is between GOP candidates Bruce Poliquin and Liz Caruso. Poliquin, a former U.S. representative from 2015 to 2019, and homeschool mom Caruso are both seeking to challenge Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in November, who is currently running uncontested in the primary.

Poliquin, also a former businessman and state treasurer, lost in a narrow election in 2018 to Golden. He’s currently running on a platform against federal spending, support for domestic energy production and stricter border protections.

Caruso has said she’s running because she believes the Constitution’s First and Second Amendments are under attack, that child sex trafficking isn’t being adequately addressed, and that the government shouldn’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines.