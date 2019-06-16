Man arrested for trespassing into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York office

An unidentified man trespassed into Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district office in Queens on Saturday, sprayed a fire extinguisher and then hid in a closet until police were able to detain him, according to New York's ABC7.

Police were alerted to the incident by building security, and the man is in police custody, the station reported, citing the New York Police Department.

There was no one at the office at the time, the station said.

Ocasio-Cortez was in washington on Saturday. She is due to appear on This Week with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News on Sunday morning.