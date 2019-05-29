Man lights himself on fire near White House: Secret Service

A man lit himself on fire Wednesday afternoon near the White House, on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, according to the United States Secret Service.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

Alina Berzins

A DC Fire EMS spokesman told ABC News a burn victim had been transported to an area hospital as law enforcement continued to investigate the incident.

The identity of the man who lit himself on fire at approximately 12:20 p.m. has not been disclosed. The National Park Service and the U.S. Park Police were on the scene to administer first aid.

It's unclear if the man was trying to make a political statement.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.