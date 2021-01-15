Man seen smoking cigar during Capitol siege arrested: FBI Dominic Pezzola was charged with smashing a window.

A man seen smoking a cigar during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Dominic Pezzola was taken into custody Friday morning and has been charged with smashing a window at the Capitol, according to an FBI affidavit.

After Pezzola turned himself in, he was ordered held pending a bond hearing at a later date in Washington, D.C. Federal prosecutors have asked that he be detained based on "risk of flight and risk of danger."

Pezzola was seen "smoking a cigar inside the Capitol building" in video reviewed by the FBI.

"In the video," court records show, "the individual states words to the effect of, 'Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys. This is f------- awesome."

The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz" and that he had bragged about breaking windows at the Capitol with a police shield before entering.

According to court records, Pezzola allegedly had ideas of killing Vice President Mike Pence if presented the opportunity.

Pezzola's online profile says he's a veteran of the Marines.