March 10 primary election results

Tuesday, March 10 represents the fourth-biggest delegate haul of the primary calendar, as six states will hold primaries or caucuses.

In addition to both Democrats and Republicans casting ballots in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. Democrats Abroad will also wrap up their week of voting, which started on Super Tuesday. However, Democrats Abroad said unofficial results may not be released before March 23 because of the high volume of remote ballots.

The pledged delegates at stake on Tuesday are: 365 for Democrats and 271 for Republicans.

March 10 significance

While it’s no "Super Tuesday," March 10 comes at a critical point in the primary season, especially on the Democratic side -- where the race has effectively become a two-person contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Michigan stands to be the prize of the night, as the state with the most delegates up for grabs: 125 for Democrats and 73 for Republicans.

The Great Lake State has captured the attention of Sanders and Biden, who have both spent significant time there leading up to the primary.