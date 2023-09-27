Marianne Williamson is running for president

She has written several New York Times bestsellers.

ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

Bestselling author, political activist and spiritual thought leader Marianne Williamson was born on July 8, 1952, in Houston, Texas.

Williamson attended Pomona College in Southern California from 1970 to 1972 before dropping out in 1973.

She has one daughter, India Emmaline, and one granddaughter.

She first came into the spotlight with her book, "A Return to Love," which became one of several New York Times bestsellers after appearing on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

In 1989, Williamson founded Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that delivers meals to ill and dying home-bound patients.

In 2004, Williamson co-founded the Peace Alliance, a nonprofit with the mission to "empower civic action toward a Culture of Peace."

Williamson entered the political arena in 2014 as an independent candidate, running for California's 33rd congressional district.

Williamson campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 after feeling "a deep calling to do it."

Williamson highlighted corporate greed and growing income inequality in her campaign.

Williamson came under fire for her position on mandatory vaccinations, calling for what she described as a balance between public safety and individual freedom.

She also clarified by saying she understands vaccines are important and save lives.

On Feb. 26, 2023, Williamson became the first person to challenge President Joe Biden when she announced her 2024 presidential campaign.

Her platform includes progressive Democratic proposals like government-funded health care.