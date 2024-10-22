He told ABC News he tried to get Musk and Harris to have a private conversation.

Mark Cuban says he proposed Elon Musk meet Harris, but her team declined

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, who has thrown his weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris, told ABC News on Tuesday that he tried to set up a private meeting between Elon Musk and Harris, but her team declined.

Cuban said the campaign passed because "they didn't think Elon Musk could keep the conversation private."

"The things he says about Kamala are so far off I thought it would be beneficial for them to talk," Cuban said of Musk.

If Harris wins the race, Cuban said he'd still try to set up a conversation between Harris and Musk, given that he's one of the "best entrepreneurs." The move is "not political -- it's common sense," Cuban added.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban speaks at a campaign event for US Vice President Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at University Wisconsin-La Crosse in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on October 17, 2024. Craig Lassig/AFP via Getty Images

Cuban also said that Musk's pledge to give away $1 million a day to voters for signing his political action committee's petition is a move out of "desperation" that could "backfire."

With two weeks until Election Day, Cuban told CNBC that the Harris campaign's biggest challenge is that "they're not great salespeople."

Cuban elaborated, saying being a salesperson is not Harris' strength.

"Harris is just not a good salesperson -- she's strong on policy, integrity, ethics, understanding, self-awareness, open-mindedness," said Cuban, a star of the ABC reality TV show "Shark Tank" and the former majority owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. "She's great on politics for business and policies across the board. That's where her strengths lie. Not everyone is a great salesperson."

"Trump is the opposite. He will say things that are not remotely true," Cuban said, adding that Trump will repeat falsehoods to make the sell.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a town hall at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Wisc., Oct. 21, 2024. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Cuban said he has talked to Harris' team about her improving as a salesperson, but said that in the sprint to the finish, "you're not going to send her to a sales class at this point."

"If I'm voting for someone who is ethical and honest -- I'll take the person who is not a great salesperson," Cuban said, adding that surrogates like himself can help make the sell on the trail and that the candidate themself doesn't have to be the best salesperson.

As Election Day rapidly approaches, Cuban and other surrogates are talking to voters about the value their candidate brings and their vision for the country in what's expected to be a close contest. Earlier this month, Cuban embarked on a multi-day speaking tour through battleground Pennsylvania touting the Harris-Walz ticket.

Cuban said he spoke to Harris recently, remarking that her schedule is "worse than a professional sports team" so he wanted to see how she's doing.

"I asked her how she is. She's doing well. She's holding up. She's a workout machine. Harris is a workout machine," Cuban said, referring to her exercise routine. "Whereas Donald Trump can't see his toes."

Cuban said that Harris' economic plan is an improvement over Trump's, which he said would raise costs for businesses and consumers.

"The second largest line item for every business is healthcare, it's benefits, and she is looking to cut down those costs. Donald Trump has concepts of a plan," Cuban said, referencing Trump's response during the ABC News presidential debate when asked about his health care plan.

"He said he's going to do across the board tariffs. That could be 60% of everything. Almost everything you buy for Christmas is made at some point from China. If that happens this time next year, then every household is going to have to cut back on what they buy for Christmas," Cuban added.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on October 17, 2024 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Despite the polls tightening, Cuban insists that the momentum is still on Harris' side.

On July 23, Harris' favorability rating was 51.6% "unfavorable" and 38.6% "favorable," according to 538's favorability averages. At the moment, 47.2% see her as unfavorable and 46.6% as favorable.

Cuban said 13 weeks ago, Harris' "favorables were negative," but things have improved now.

"She was behind what Joe Biden was pulling at the time. And in those 13 weeks at worst she's caught up and at best she's ahead. Do you realize how incredible that is? Versus someone who is a former president and ran last cycle and has been campaigning almost the entire time since."