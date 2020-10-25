Marty Obst, top aide to Mike Pence, tests positive for COVID-19 The vice president has been on the campaign trail.

One of Vice President Mike Pence's top aides has tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Marty Obst, a top political aide to the vice president, tested positive last week. He is an outside adviser and not a government employee.

Obst was spotted at a fundraiser at Trump Doral attended by both Pence and President Trump on Oct. 15. While he was traveling with the VP last week, he wasn't in close proximity to him, sources say.

Obst did not respond to a request for comment. The vice president's office did not immediately respond.

The trusted adviser, who ran Pence's campaign in 2016, has kept up a steady stream of tweets and retweets on Twitter in recent days and weeks, though he does not appear to have mentioned his own diagnosis.

This is the second time someone close to Pence has tested positive for the virus. Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary and wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 in May.

Both Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus in the days after President Donald Trump tested positive and was hospitalized at the beginning of October. It's not clear when Pence last tested negative for the virus, though his press secretary said he'd tested negative Oct. 10, 11 days after he'd last had contact with Trump.

Earlier this month, in an interview with CNN, Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, said the vice president was tested "every day."

At least 34 people connected to the White House tested positive for the virus earlier this month, including the president and first lady Melania Trump, as well as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior adviser for policy Stephen Miller and outside advisers Kellyanne Conway and Chris Christie.

Pence has been crisscrossing the country on the campaign trail for weeks. He made visits to Lakeland and Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday. On Friday, he spent time in his home state of Indiana, where he voted in person in Indianapolis, before holding rallies in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.