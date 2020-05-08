Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus after Trump's personal valet does same An official said the staffer had not had recent direct contact with Trump.

A staffer for Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior administration official told press pool reporters Friday, one day after it was revealed that a personal valet for President Donald Trump also had tested positive.

The official said the staff member had tested positive Friday morning, delaying Pence's plane from taking off for a trip to Iowa.

"Out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person’s contacts most recently," the official said. "And so out of an abundance of caution, that’s why we asked some of our staff to deplane. Nobody else was exhibiting any symptoms or having any feeling of sickness, but we asked them to go get tested and go home out of abundance of caution,” the official said, according to a pool report.

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he stops off Air Force Two after arriving at the Des Moines International Airport before meeting with faith leaders and food industry executives in response to the coronavirus pandemic, May 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP

The senior official wouldn’t go into the level of contact this person had with vice president but did say the president has not had direct contact with this person recently, according to the pool. The official would offer no further details about who the staff member is or what their role is in his office.

Vice President Mike Pence greets Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, after arriving at the Des Moines International Airport, May 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP

The official said this person tested negative Thursday and did not have symptoms at that time but had tested positive Friday morning, according to the pool.

The senior official explained that while there is regular testing for White House staff, some staff who work on the complex and are not as in close proximity to the president on a regular president are tested less frequently, according to the pool.

Trump said Thursday that he and Pence would now get daily testing.

All six of the staffers who deplaned from Air Force Two Friday morning and were subsequently tested for the novel coronavirus received negative test results, according to an administration official.

Two of the six staffers were members of the vice president’s press team, according to reporters traveling with the vice president.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

