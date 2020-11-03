Maryland 2020 election results The state has 10 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Maryland head to the polls to decide which presidential candidate will get the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Voting centers for in-person voting in Maryland will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day and mail-in ballots must be postmarked or placed in a designated ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Voters can go to any voting center in their county.

Maryland voters have voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in every election since 1988. It’s one of a few Democratic-leaning states with a Republican governor, Gov. Larry Hogan. Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 with 60% of the vote.

This year, Hogan told The Washington Post that instead of voting for either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, he wrote in former President Ronald Reagan.

Voters in late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district will decide between Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who won a special election to finish Cummings’ term, and Republican Kimberly Klacik. Klacik, drew national attention and a slot speaking at the Republican National Convention after her campaign ad went viral.

In the third quarter, she raised more than $6.4 million according to FEC filings. The Baltimore Sun has reported that most of her contributions came from outside of Maryland.

