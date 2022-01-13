Maryland prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted for allegedly lying on loan application spent on vacation home

A federal grand jury in Maryland has indicted Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for Baltimore City, on two counts of perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications that she allegedly used toward the purchase of two vacation properties in Florida, according to a case unsealed Thursday.

Mosby gained national prominence after filing charges against the six officers who arrested 25-year-old Freddie Gray in 2015. His death while in police custody led to several days of protests and at times violent unrest in Baltimore. None of the officers were eventually convicted on the charges.

The indictment alleges Mosby lied on federal loan applications, including one where she asserted she experienced "adverse financial consequences" in her position as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while prosecutors say her gross salary of nearly $250,000 was never reduced in 2020. In fact, the indictment says Mosby's gross salary increased by nearly $10,000 between 2019 and 2020.

As a result of her relief application, Mosby received $36,000, which she used "toward a down payment for a vacation home in Kissimmee Florida" that she purchased in September 2020.

The indictment accuses Mosby of making false statements on applications for a mortgages of nearly $500,000 for the Kissimmee, Florida, home and a nearly $430,000 mortgage for a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

If convicted of the charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said Mosby faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each of the two counts of perjury and a maximum of 30 years for each of the two counts of making false mortgage applications, though actual sentences for such crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

Mosby has not entered a plea to any of the charges and has not had her initial appearance scheduled as of Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Mosby did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.