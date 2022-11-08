Massachusetts 2022 midterm election results

Massachusetts voters are heading to the polls for Tuesday's midterms to vote in the state's open gubernatorial race as well as for the House and the state legislature.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 22. Polls will open at 7 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Massachusetts is a reliably blue state and is not hosting many competitive races this cycle. However, the gubernatorial race marks a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is retiring and, to replace him, Democrats put forward state Attorney General Maura Healey while Republicans are running former state Rep. Geoff Diehl.

Healey, who would be the first openly lesbian governor if elected, could benefit from the state electorate's reliable Democratic preferences even though there is a history of moderate Republican governors. Diehl, who is aligned with Donald Trump, has baselessly said the 2020 election was "rigged" against the former president.

During her campaign, Healey has focused on several national themes, including opposition to Trump and protection to abortion access.

