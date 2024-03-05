Massachusetts 2024 primary results

Trump and Biden are the front-runners for their party's nominations.

It's primary day in Massachusetts. Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Presidential candidates and some state party officials will be on the Democratic and Republican ballots. The state primary for U.S. Senate, U.S. representatives and other seats will be on Sept. 3.

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the front-runners in the Republican and Democratic nominating contests.

Early voting presidential primary opened on Feb. 24 and closed on Friday.

Voters had until Feb. 24 to register to vote and until Feb. 27 to apply to vote by mail. Absentee and vote-by-mail ballots must reach the voter's local elections office by the close of polls on Tuesday.

Mail ballots cannot be brought to a polling place on Election Day, according to Massachusetts officials.

Massachusetts State Capitol building in Boston. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Massachusetts' primary is among the many states holding contests on Super Tuesday, the date when a candidate can win a large number of delegates to their respective party conventions, where the presidential nominations are technically made.

In the Republican primary in Massachusetts, if a candidate nets more than 50% of the primary vote, they get all of the state's 40 delegates. Ninety-two delegates are available on the Democratic side.

With both the Democratic and Republican primaries, the parties will likely watch for turnout and voter enthusiasm, especially given how the state's governorship flipped parties from red to blue in 2022 when Democratic candidate Maura Healey won the election to succeed Republican former Gov. Charlie Baker.