Mayor Eric Adams defends NYPD response to campus protests

The crackdown has been criticized by some, including other Democrats.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday defended the police crackdown on campus protests there, which have become the epicenter of demonstrations seen around the country.

"When those protests reach the point of violence," Adams told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, "we have to ensure that we use a minimum amount of force to terminate what is perceived to be a threat."

Adams added that the police intervention resulted from days of communication between the police and school officials.

"We knew we had to get permission unless there's imminent threat to life, or severe threat to property," he said, adding, "We were not going to overstep our legal authority."

Pressed by Karl about criticism, including from some other Democrats, that the response to protesters was disproportionate given that they were largely nonviolent, Adams said, "One has the right to have his or her opinion, and I respect that. ... And I have an obligation and responsibility to ensure the city is safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.