Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s unconventional four-month rise amid a field of 18 candidates vying for the White House -- some more well-known and others better funded -- is a feat. The 37-year-old openly gay mayor of Indiana’s fourth-largest city, has captured the unfettered attention of the Democratic Party since he launched his exploratory committee in January. On Sunday, he will formally enter the race as a contender.

Buttigieg was one of the least-known competitors for the 2020 race when the year began, and many people still can't pronounce his name. His ascendance onto the national stage began after a CNN town hall, when he responded to a question about whether Vice President Mike Pence would be a better president than Donald Trump.

"How would he allow himself to become the cheerleader for the porn star presidency? Is it that he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing Donald Trump?" Buttigieg posed. "I don't know. I don't know."

In the immediate aftermath of that appearance, the long-shot raised $600,000 in 24 hours. Since then, he’s outpaced several high-profile Democratic competitors in fundraising, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., raking in nearly $7 million in the first quarter.

(Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP) Washington High School student Lauraine Davidson hugs South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg after speaking on March 24, 2018, during the March for our Lives event in downtown South Bend, Ind.

Buttigieg’s popularity as a candidate is also climbing. In recent polls, he stood in third among Iowa’s and New Hampshire’s Democratic voters, and tied for fourth with Warren among California’s Democratic voters.

With his impressive resume, which includes graduating from Harvard University and Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and serving as a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, coupled with his candid tone on the trail, Buttigieg has kept up a steady spotlight. But his candidacy has also begun to push the conversations around sexuality and faith beyond the boundaries set by traditional American politics -- where there has never been a viable LGBTQ candidate for the nation’s highest office.

Buttigieg sparked a very public debate about his sexual orientation and his Episcopalian faith last Sunday when he openly confronted the idea that being gay is a choice and criticized his fellow Hoosier, Pence, for his controversial views on LGBTQ rights.

“If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” he said at an LGBTQ event. “That's the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand. That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me -- your quarrel, sir, is with my creator."

Pence directly responded to Buttigieg’s comments in an interview with CNN Friday, in which he said, “Pete’s quarrel is with the First Amendment.”

“I hope that Pete will offer more to the American people than attacks on my Christian faith or attacks on the president as he seeks the highest office in the land," he added.

But Buttigieg pressed further in his critique of the vice president, saying on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, “I don’t have a problem with religion. I’m religious, too. I have a problem with religion being used as a justification to harm people and especially in the LGBTQ community.”

Buttigeg has frequently called Pence a “cheerleader of the porn star presidency” and called him out for leaning on his Christian faith to defend his decisions on LGBTQ issues, while at the same time, working for a president who faces allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.

In media interviews, campaign stump speeches and town halls, Buttigieg uses his deep connection and commitment to his faith as a cornerstone of his candidacy, and in the process, is reclaiming the Republican Party’s hold on religious values.

(Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP) In this May 1, 2015, file photo, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, right, talks with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a visit to recap the legislative session that ends in South Bend.

“LGBTQ Americans have long been targeted by religious political extremists, leaving many of us to wince at presidential candidates evoking religious values on the campaign trail,” Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, told ABC News. “But Mayor Pete speaks to religion as love and he reminds Americans that LGBTQ people are part of the larger faith community.”

Buttigieg is poised to officially join the 2020 contest on Sunday at a rally in his hometown. If elected, he would be the first openly gay president to occupy the White House.

One other secret weapon in his rise has been his husband, Chasten, who would be the first gentleman.

Chasten Buttigieg, a 29-year-old high school teacher at a South Bend Montessori school, has matched his husband’s emergence over the initial months of the 2020 election season with his his own Twitter following and witty testimonials from the campaign trail.

How dare you publish all of my nicknames for him, @BuzzFeed! https://t.co/69eTiiqKb9 — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) March 23, 2019

Can someone at @BuzzFeed please make a “Which First Dog of South Bend Are You?” quiz? pic.twitter.com/cb8nAwlBEd — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) April 3, 2019

The couple married in 2018 at the Cathedral of Saint James Episcopal church in South Bend. Chasten recently spoke about his newfound notoriety at an event hosted by the Human Rights Campaign and the significance of his husband’s historic candidacy.

“I now live in a world where people take photos of me in the deodorant aisle at the grocery store,” he said, before adding, “It’s not lost on me that I was able to marry the man I love by the grace of one Supreme Court vote.”

“We need someone in the White House who will sign the Equality Act into law,” he told the crowd. “And luckily, I know a guy.”