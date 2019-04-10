Just months after the death of Sen. John McCain, his family is grieving the loss of his beloved dog, Burma.

Cindy McCain announced on social media that Burma, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, died “in a tragic accident” at their ranch on Monday. She wrote on Instagram that Burma “is now frolicking with the one she loved the most in heaven.”

The family provided no other details about the dog's cause of death.

Meghan McCain also shared the news of Burma's death on Instagram, along with a photo of her father and Burma together.

“She would never leave his side," McCain wrote, "followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch and slept by his side every night.”

Members of the McCain family often shared photos of Burma on social media, including a photo of Burma as a guest at Meghan McCain’s wedding.