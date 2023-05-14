Rep. McCaul on contempt proceedings for Secretary Blinken: 'I am prepared to move forward'

The House committee chairman addressed the issue on "This Week."

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said Sunday that Congress will continue to pursue contempt charges for Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Congress subpoenaed Blinken to turn over the dissent cable regarding the withdrawal of American personnel from Afghanistan in 2021.

"I am prepared to move forward to contempt proceedings," McCaul, R-Texas, told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "This would be the first time a secretary of state's ever been held in contempt by Congress and it’s criminal contempt, so I don't take it lightly."

