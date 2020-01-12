McConnell will be 'accountable' to the American people: Nancy Pelosi Pelosi told ABC's "This Week" that she'll "consult" with her members Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be "accountable" to the American people on the need for witnesses.

"It's about a fair trial, they take an oath to have a fair trial and we think that would be with witnesses and documentation," she told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos of the Senate on "This Week" Sunday. "Now the ball is in their court to either do that or pay a price for not doing that."

Pelosi added that she delayed sending over the articles because Democrats wanted the public to see the need for witnesses.

"Why not wait for the courts to rule?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Because it will be -- how long do the courts take?" Pelosi responded. "We have confidence in our case."

Pelosi on Friday announced that she would name impeachment managers to argue the Democrats’ case in the Senate trial and that this coming week, the House would transmit the impeachment articles to begin Senate proceedings.

The announcement came several weeks after the House impeachment vote. Pelosi withheld the articles and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to commit to calling witnesses and outline the rules of the Senate trial.

On Tuesday McConnell announced that he had the support of enough Republicans to begin a trial without settling the question of witnesses, saying that the Senate would follow the model of the Clinton impeachment trial and take up consideration of witnesses after the opening rounds of the trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 8, 2020. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Democrats need four Republican senators to side with them in votes to requests witnesses. While some, including Sen. Mitt Romney, expressed interest in hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton, all followed McConnell’s lead and were comfortable with postponing consideration of the question.

In her letter to Democrats on Friday, Pelosi said the focus would now be on the Senate, and whether members will back Democrats’ calls for witnesses and document requests.

In an impeachment trial, every senator takes an oath to "do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws. Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution," she wrote.

