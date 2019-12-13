McConnell to work in 'total coordination' with White House on impeachment trial He says a Senate impeachment trial will start in early January.

Even before the House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to send articles of impeachment to the full House for a vote next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is working in "total coordination" with the White House about President Donald Trump's trial that he said would start in early January.

“Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity Thursday evening. “There'll be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this.”

“Exactly how we go forward, I'm going to coordinate with the president's lawyers,” McConnell added. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it's going to end. There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office. My hope is that there won't be a Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment.”

Republican Representative from Ohio Jim Jordan delivers remarks during the House Judiciary Committee's markup of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2019. At left is Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and at right is Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado. Shawn Thew/Pool via Reuters

The impeachment articles accuse President Trump abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Constitution mandates a two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, must vote to convict the president.

"There is zero chance the president obviously will be removed from office and I'm hoping we'll have no defections at all," McConnell told Hannity. In fact, McConnell said he envisions one or two Democrats in the Senate may vote with Republicans.

"It wouldn't surprise me if we got one or two Democrats," McConnell said. "It looks to me over in the House, the Republicans seem to be solid and the Democrats seem to be divided."

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone exits the Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Dec. 12, 2019 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland met behind closed doors with McConnell in his Capitol Hill office for more than an hour and a half to discuss, among other things, impeachment.

“We continue to work closely with Senate Republicans, as well as other members of Congress on the questions [surrounding impeachment], and we’ll continue to be very cooperative and very collaborative with our friends up here on the Hill as we work through this process,” Ueland said.

Reporters surround White House Legislative Affairs director Eric Ueland as he leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., after meeting with him at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 12, 2019. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican senators have hinted that they don't foresee a Senate trial with witnesses, largely because they want a shorter impeachment trial rather than longer one.

“The Senate has two choices,” McConnell said Tuesday. “They could go down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial or it could decide and again, 51 members to make that decision - that they've heard enough, and believe they know what would happen and it could move the vote on the two articles sent over by the House.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell takes questions from the media during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 10, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

McConnell's remarks about "total coordination" with the White House stand in contrast to past practice by at least one Democratic counterpart.

Former Sen. Tom Daschle of South Dakota, who served as the Senate's Democratic Leader during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, has said he strictly avoided contact with the White House at the time, citing his role as a juror.

“I felt strongly that, as a juror, contact or coordination with the White House was not appropriate," Daschle told Axios Thursday. “I had no conversations with the president or his staff during the entire time of the proceedings ... times have changed.”

In the U.S. Constitution, Article I, section 3, clause 6 specifies that senators, when sitting on a trial of impeachment, “shall be on Oath or Affirmation” meaning they take taking is a “juror’s oath,”in addition to the “legislator’s oath” they already carry.

Further, Senate rules for impeachment trials require senators to “solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial,” they “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws” -- meaning senators should not make decisions based off party affiliation, according to the Constitution.

Other Democrats quickly jumped on McConnell's comments.

"The Majority Leader proudly announcing he is planning to rig the impeachment trial for Trump," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a tweet Thursday.

ABC News' Trish Turner contributed to this report.