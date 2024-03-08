McDaniel resigns as RNC chair; new Trump-approved leaders voted in

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel gaveled in the party's meeting for the final time on Friday in Houston, shortly before she resigned from the role, clearing a path for a vote on the new, Donald Trump-approved slate of leadership.

"I'm stepping aside today because I have long promised to put the nominee and their plans for the RNC first. Winning the White House back is just too important for me to do otherwise," McDaniel said at the party's spring training meeting. "President Trump deserves to have the team he wants in place at the RNC."

Hand-picked by Trump to serve as chair shortly after his 2016 election, McDaniel is reported to have arranged her departure with the former president. McDaniel announced her resignation last month.

Ronna McDaniel, the outgoing Republican National Committee chairwoman, gives her last speech in the position at the general session of the RNC Spring Meeting, on March 8, 2024, in Houston. McDaniel is succeeded by Michael Whatley, who won by unanimous voice vote. Michael Wyke/AP

Michael Whatley -- an ardent supporter of Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election -- was elected to replace McDaniel. Trump endorsed Whatley for the job, lauding his commitment to "election integrity."

"We will work relentlessly in every state to ensure that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. Over the next eight months, the RNC will work hand in glove with President Trump's campaign to deliver on these core missions," Whatley said in his acceptance speech.

Michael Whatley, the newly-elected Republican National Committee Chairman, gives an address during the general session of the RNC Spring Meeting, on March 8, 2024, in Houston. Whatley takes over from Ronna McDaniel who resigned the position. Michael Wyke/AP

Trump also endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to take over the co-chair position from Drew McKissick of South Carolina. McKissick resigned and Lara Trump was elected to fill his role on Friday.

"We have one goal. The goal on Nov. 5 is to win and, as my father-in-law says, 'bigly,'" said Lara Trump when she accepted the position.

Lara Trump, the newly-elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, speaks as Chairman Michael Whatley, left, and outgoing Co-Chair Drew McKissick, right, listen during the general session of the RNC Spring Meeting, on March 8, 2024, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP

McDaniel's last order of business, however, was calling the party into a nearly unanimous vote on recognizing Trump as "our nominee and the next president of the United States."

"We recognize [Trump] today for the overwhelming success he has already achieved earning the support of over 90% of Republican delegates and acknowledge that he is not only our presumptive nominee, [but] that he will be the next President of the United States," McDaniel said ahead of the vote.