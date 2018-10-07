President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway said that many women, including herself, saw Brett Kavanaugh as someone under “political character assassination,” saying they “saw in him possibly our husbands, our sons, our cousins, our co-workers, our brothers.”

Interested in Supreme Court? Add Supreme Court as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Supreme Court news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“A lot of women, including me, in America, looked up and saw a man who was -- is a … political character assassination. And, also, we looked up and saw in him possibly our husbands, our sons, our cousins, our co-workers, our brothers,” Kellyanne Conway said in an interview with Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “This Week” Sunday.

She added that the Kavanaugh confirmation process “has been a very low point for many people whose job it was to advise and consent the president on judicial nominations.”

“I think there should be some soul-searching, but it's not the Supreme Court,” she said.

Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice late Saturday after a tense 50-to-48 vote on the Senate floor that was repeatedly interrupted by protesters shouting in the gallery against senators voting to confirm him.

His nomination was rocked by decades-old sexual misconduct allegations against him. Christine Blasey Ford alleged he sexually assaulted her at a small house party when they were both teens. A former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's alleged he exposed himself to her at a college party where there was drinking.

Kavanaugh strongly and categorically denied all accusations of sexual misconduct.

“Let's stop pretending that there's moral authority by some including many in your industry," Conway said Sunday. "I didn't say you, but many in your industry have lost their moral authority to pretend that they were looking for the truth, that they were on some kind of factfinding mission” regarding the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

“They're not even covering his testimony that he has denied under oath that this has happened,” she said. “They want every woman to be a victim, every woman to lock arms with every other woman. Every man is a perpetrator.”

Conway said that no Supreme Court nominee “has been more picked apart” than Kavanaugh, except possibly Justice Clarence Thomas, who was also accused of sexual misconduct during his confirmation process.

She added that she doesn’t think Kavanaugh should “be seen as tainted,” saying the Supreme Court is “a sacrosanct institution” that “will withstand the fact that there were a lot of political machinations” during this process.

“I think what Justice Kavanaugh should do is what he's done for 12 years on the second highest court in the land … He should go to work. He should do his job. He should look at the document. He should listen to the cases in front of him. He should read the briefs. And then he should apply the law, not make it up as he goes along,” Conway said.