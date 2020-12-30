Meghan McCain announces return to 'The View' following maternity leave The new mother gave birth to her daughter, Liberty, on Sept. 28, 2020.

Meghan McCain announced she'll be co-hosting "The View" again on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after returning from maternity leave following the birth of her and husband Ben Domenech's daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

"It’s almost time," McCain said in a Tweet on Wednesday. "I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?"

Liberty was born on Sept. 28, 2020. The couple celebrated her 3-month birthday on Monday, with McCain posting a video to Instagram in which she sang along to the classic children's song "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes" as Liberty explored a musical toy with her feet.

McCain also asked her followers for guidance on sizing her daughter in onesies.

"You could say things are getting pretty intense with Liberty today on her 3-month birthday," she captioned her Instagram post. "Also any advice on a good onesie that’s good for 3-month-olds? 1-3 is too small, 3-6 is too big."

For Liberty's 2-month celebration on Nov. 28, McCain tweeted, "I am not a poet nor an artists -- so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood. However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life."

During her maternity leave, McCain had been soaking in the cherished time she gets to spend with Liberty, but she has also been active on social media by engaging with viewers and weighing in on the headlines.

On Dec. 20, McCain reflected on the last year, reminding herself that in the face of everything that transpired in 2020, she became a mother for the first time.

McCain will rejoin her fellow co-hosts of "The View" as the show celebrates its most-watched season in six years.

