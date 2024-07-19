Melania Trump attends final night of RNC

The former first lady came out to much applause.

Former first lady Melania Trump was in attendance for the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She waved at delegates as she made her way across the convention floor to the family box, to much applause.

This marks her first appearance at the RNC this week and her first time joining former President Donald Trump at a major campaign event this election cycle.

Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. Leon Neal/Getty Images

As Melania Trump watches, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump signs paperwork to officially accept the nomination during the final day of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. Evan Vucci/AP

Melania Trump has rarely joined Donald Trump on the campaign trail this election cycle, occasionally appearing at closed-door fundraisers and other private events at Trump’s private residences in Palm Beach or New York.

Melania Trump has been focused on supporting the conservative LGBTQ organization Log Cabin Republicans -- headlining a fundraiser for the group at Trump Tower in New York earlier this month, where she helped raise $1.4 million, according to Bill White, one of the co-hosts and a longtime friend of Trump.

Former First Lady Melania Trump waves next to Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

That was her second fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans this year, after she headlined a similar fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in April.

So far this year, she's helped raise nearly $5 million for Log Cabin Republicans, which will be used for outreach initiatives for swing state voters -- with a focus on suburban women, and gay and lesbian conservatives in those battleground states, White previously told ABC News.

ABC News' Soo Rin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.