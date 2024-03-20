Melania Trump makes rare appearance on 2024 campaign trail

Asked if she would campaign with her husband, she said, "stay tuned."

Melania Trump joined her husband at a polling place in Palm Beach, Florida, Tuesday -- making a rare public appearance this election cycle.

Asked by a reporter if she would be joining the former president on the campaign trail, the former first lady simply smiled and said, "stay tuned," but nothing more.

After voting, the Trumps walked away from reporters smiling, arm in arm.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump leave after voting in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Fla., on March 19, 2024. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Campaign advisers have previously posted videos of the couple together at Mar-a-Lago during private events, most recently when they hosted Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In December, Melania Trump delivered remarks at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, but her husband did not attend the event with her.

At his campaign rallies, Donald Trump often talks about his wife's criticism of his sometimes-vulgar rhetoric and dance moves, saying she calls them "unprofessional."

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are shown on their wait to vote in the primary election in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 19, 2024. Pool via ABC News

In a September interview with NBC News, when Trump was asked about his wife campaigning with him, he said she'd be out there "soon" and "at appropriate time" but added he likes to "keep her away."

"She's right now with Barron in school," Trump said. "She loves that boy. She's very popular, she actually is. And she'll be with us. She's very, very supportive."

"Pretty soon, when it's appropriate, but pretty soon," he added. "She's a private person, a great person, very confident person. And she loves our country very much. She'll be -- she'll be at the appropriate time."

"She'll be out there, and honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It's so nasty and so mean," Trump said.