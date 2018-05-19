First lady Melania Trump returned home to the White House Saturday morning following a days-long stay in the hospital, her office said.

"She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump underwent a medical procedure on Monday for what her office said was a "benign" kidney condition. The White House has declined to offer additional details about the specifics of the condition.

Grisham also expressed thanks for the thousands of calls and emails she said the first lady's office received during Trump's stay in the hospital.