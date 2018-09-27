The most memorable moments from Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, emotionally recalled the night of the alleged attack before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford broke her silence after 36 years, telling senators she originally wished to remain anonymous but once her story became public, she believed it was her "civic duty" to come forward.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the hearing:

"I am terrified."

Ford began her testimony by describing the anxiety accompanying her appearance before the committee. Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who was detained by Republicans on the committee to question Ford, would later tell Ford that she was "struck" by the fact that Ford appeared "terrified."

"I just wanted to let you know I'm very sorry," Mitchell said. "That's not right."

"I believed he was going to rape me."

As part of her opening statement, Ford described the thoughts she had during her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh in high school.

"I am no one's pawn."

Ford said her motivation to come forward with her story was entirely unrelated to politics. "I am an independent person," she said.

"The laughter."

After recounting what she remembered of the alleged assault, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked Ford for her strongest memory.

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two. And their having fun at my expense," Ford responded, adding, "They were laughing with each other."

"100 percent."

Ford gave a straightforward response when Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked to what degree of certainty she believed Kavanaugh assaulted her.

"Mark Judge should be subpoenaed."

Durbin was forceful in his assertion that Mark Judge, whom Ford alleges was also present and participated in the accused assault, should provide testimony of his own before the committee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.