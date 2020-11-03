Michigan 2020 election results

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Michigan, a crucial battleground in the Rust Belt that was once part of Democrats' "Blue Wall."

The state, with 16 electoral votes at stake in the presidential contest, is a top target on both sides after tilting in President Donald Trump's favor by the thinnest of margins in 2016 -- under 11,000 votes.

Four years ago, then-candidate Trump secured the White House after a trio of Midwestern states -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- helped deliver him the Electoral College. Hillary Clinton lost Michigan by less than one percentage point, ceding longtime Democratic territory to Trump. In 2008, former President Barack Obama trounced in the state, winning by a 16-point margin. In his reelection bid in 2012, he won again by a slightly smaller margin of about 10 points.

The state is also home to one of two pickup opportunities for Republicans seeking to retain control of the Senate. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who was first elected in 2014, is seeking to fend off a challenge from Republican John James, a West Point graduate and former Apache helicopter pilot. James is attempting a second run for the Senate against Peters after a failed bid in 2018, when he lost to Sen. Debbie Stabenow by about seven points.

Democrats are also defending two Trump-won districts in Congress. Freshman Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens are competing for reelection in the 8th and 11th congressional districts, respectively, after flipping both of those seats two years ago. Slotkin is facing Republican Paul Junge, a former immigration official in the Trump administration, and Stevens is up against GOP candidate Eric Esshaki, a lawyer. In November, voters will also choose Rep. Justin Amash's successor, after the Republican-turned-Libertarian announced he was not seeking reelection. Democrat Hillary Scholten, an attorney, is vying for the seat against Peter Meijer, a U.S. Army veteran.

