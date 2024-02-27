Michigan 2024 primary results

The state has become one of the key presidential battlegrounds.

It's primary day in Michigan.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Early voting in the state's presidential primary occurred from Feb.18 through Sunday.

Vote-by-mail absentee ballots must be received by a local elections clerk by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A separate state primary for U.S. representative and state legislative seats will be on Aug. 3.

While both Democratic and Republican presidential primaries are being held in Michigan, delegates to the Republican National Convention will not be bound wholly based on Tuesday's primary results.

The GOP primary results will determine 16 delegates. The remaining 39 of Michigan’s 55 Republican delegates will be awarded based on a resolution to be determined at a subsequent state party convention as well as the state party's congressional district caucuses.

All 117 of Michigan's Democratic delegates will be awarded based on the primary election results on Tuesday.

FILE - Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, awaits the start of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Republican lawmaker, Josh Schriver, in Michigan lost his committee assignment and staff Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, days after posting an image of a racist ideology on social media. Tate, a Democrat who is Black, said he will not allow the House to be a forum for “racist, hateful and bigoted speech.” (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File) The Associated Press

State significance

Michigan has become a closely contested swing state in recent presidential elections, having swung between the Democratic and Republican candidates in the last three elections.

After decades of voting for Democrats, the state narrowly voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and then switched back to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Michigan was also an epicenter of baseless election conspiracy theories during the 2020 election, which received national attention.

Both President Biden and former President Trump have faced recent headwinds in the state.

Muslim and Arab American leaders in Michigan have launched efforts to campaign against voting for Biden in the 2024 election in protest of his policies regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump's 2024 candidacy had also been challenged in the state under the 14th Amendment because of his actions around Jan. 6, but the state Supreme Court rejected that.