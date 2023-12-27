Michigan Supreme Court rejects 14th Amendment challenge to Trump

The ruling means Trump will stay on the state's 2024 ballot.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal aimed at barring former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

In doing so, Michigan's high court upheld a Michigan's Court of Appeals ruling earlier this month that rejected an earlier appeal filed by the watchdog group Free Speech For People on behalf of a group of Michigan voters who sought to remove Trump from the ballot based on his activity surrounding the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol ON Jan. 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Sept. 27, 2023, in Clinton Township, Mich. Mike Mulholland/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.