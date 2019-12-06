Migrant child who died in Border Patrol custody seen vomiting with a fever in video New video shows a teen's final moments before dying in Border Patrol custody.

House Democrats are demanding an investigation into the death of a migrant teen from the flu while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody after ProPublica released new video Thursday raising questions about the circumstances of the boy’s final moments.

"I was absolutely horrified and sickened by the video," Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., told ABC News Live.

"I think it was negligent homicide," Bass added.

Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez, a 16-year-old from Guatemala, was found traveling alone by U.S. Border Patrol agents in May after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas.

A week later, Vasquez came down with a 103-degree fever and tested positive for the flu, according to an autopsy report obtained by ABC News. The report indicates he was prescribed Tamiflu the day before he died.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch is seen on the arm of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. Loren Elliott/Reuters

The video appears to dispute CBP’s account of how the boy was found in his holding cell. CBP reported to the medical examiner that Vasquez was found during a routine welfare check. But the video, obtained from the Weslaco Police Department by ProPublica, shows his cellmate discovering the 16-year-old's body and notifying a nearby official.

In between medical checks Vasquez was seen vomiting while making several trips to the toilet in his cell, according to a review of surveillance video by the medical examiner.

"The inconsistencies between Border Patrol's official account and this video regarding the death of a migrant child is disturbing," the House Homeland Security Committee said in a tweet Thursday. "We need answers from Border Patrol on why their account doesn't match up with this video."

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was investigating the case.

Vasquez was one of thousands of kids held at Border Patrol stations at the height of the record influx of migrant kids an families crossing the southern border in May. At the time, CBP said the average number of minors held in custody on any given day was around 20,000. The number of unauthorized crossings has declined since its peak in May, according to CBP data.

After more than 11,000 in May, there were just 2,848 unaccompanied minors who crossed the southwest border in October.

"The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saddened by the tragic loss of this young man and our condolences are with his family," acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders said in May. "CBP is committed to the health, safety and humane treatment of those in our custody."

ABC News' Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.