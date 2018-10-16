Mike Pence's daughter says dealing with critics is 'all part of the public life'

Vice President Mike Pence's daughter Charlotte Pence appeared on "The View" Tuesday to discuss how she dealt with criticism of her father and her role in his 2016 campaign.

Charlotte Pence said "one of the coolest things" she did on the campaign trail was help her father prepare for the vice presidential debate in October 2016 -- specifically how he "framed his arguments about the pro-life issue."

"He was talking about a lot of policy points and legislation -- and I remember just telling him to speak from the heart and to really show the compassion that I know he has for both sides of that issue," she said. "I think that he did that in a really effective way."

The Pence family is familiar with criticism. In addition to his stance on abortion, the vice president has been condemned for his voting record on gay rights, including voting to constitutionally define marriage as between one man and one woman in the 2006 Marriage Protection Amendment.

Charlotte Pence said that she was taught to embrace criticism by her father.

"Whenever we see protesters at events, he says, 'That's what freedom looks like,'" she said Tuesday.

“It's hard to see negative things said about someone that you love, but as an American, it makes me really proud that the system is working the way that it's supposed to work,” Charlotte Pence said. “That's all part of the public life.”

One of the more memorable moments her family faced backlash firsthand was in November 2016 when Mike Pence attended the Broadway musical “Hamilton” with his daughter.

They were met with boos and then an unscripted speech by star Brandon Victor Dixon.

"We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir," Dixon said at the time.

Charlotte Pence said that she was "not really expecting that kind of response from the cast," though she said her father was not upset.

She said she has a passion for "storytelling and the arts."

"They are a great way to start the conversation, and important conversations," she said.

Charlotte Pence also shared how she felt about "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver's spoof on her book "Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President.”

Karen Pence, her mother and the book's illustrator, donated a painting used in the family's book to Tracy’s Kids, which benefits young cancer patients.

In March, Oliver released a parody tome titled “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" with all profits donated to LGBTQ advocacy groups The Trevor Project and AIDS United.

“I saw it as a net positive thing,” she said Tuesday. “I actually ended up buying John Oliver’s book as well. ... I was surprised by it, but at the end of the day, I mean, we have two books about my bunny giving money to charity. It's not a negative thing in my mind.”

Her family also received attention in March when a Washington Post profile on Karen Pence reported that Mike Pence never dines alone with any woman other than his wife and does not attend events where alcohol is served without her.

That information -- which became known as the “Mike Pence Rule” -- quickly made headlines and was met with polarized responses.

When asked about the report, Charlotte Pence told “The View” Tuesday that she’d like to “emulate” her parents’ relationship one day.

"[My parents] have this strong marriage that really worked for them. ... My dad always put my mom first no matter what,” she said.

