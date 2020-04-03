Millions of Americans could wait months for mailed stimulus checks, IRS tells Dems It could take up to 20 weeks for the IRS to mail paper checks starting May 4.

Millions of Americans could wait months for stimulus checks from the federal government, according to a House Democratic memo obtained by ABC News.

With more than six million Americans unemployed in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the extended timeline for the delivery of paper checks could spell trouble for some eligible Americans.

The Internal Revenue Service plans to make roughly 60 million payments to Americans the week of April 13 to taxpayers who provided direct deposit information in their 2018 and 2019 returns.

The IRS will begin issuing paper checks to individuals the week of May 4, three weeks later.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, March 25, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

The IRS expects to issue 5 million paper checks per week, which could take up to 20 weeks to send out all the checks to taxpayers, according to the memo, citing conversations between the Democratic staff on the House Ways and Means Committee, Treasury Department and IRS.

They will be sent out to people with the lowest income first, according to the memo.

The IRS expects to deliver payments to 150 million eligible Americans, according to a Democratic aide - 80 million via paper checks and 60 million through direct deposits.

Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin and the Trump administration initially said the money would go out by April 6. Mnuchin said last Sunday that payments would be transmitted to taxpayers via direct deposit "within the next three weeks."

On Thursday, Mnuchin said the direct deposit payments would go out within two weeks, while also pushing back against Democrats' claims about the timeline in a White House briefing, without offering specifics about the length of the entire process.

"Let me just say when Obama sent out these checks it took months and months and months," he said. "If we have your information, you’ll get it within two weeks. Social security, you'll get it very quickly after that."

"If we don't have your information, you'll have a simple web portal, you’ll upload it. If we don't have that, we'll send you checks in the mail."

Tax experts have been skeptical of the timeline put forward by the Trump administration: It took three months for stimulus payments to go out in 2008 after the passage of legislation.

"It generally takes several months for the IRS to develop and test the programming systems to determine the rebate amounts--a task which is complicated by the ongoing filing season, and the pressures processing 2019 tax returns places on the existing computer capacities," Janet Holzblatt of the Tax Policy Center told ABC News.

"This is uncharted waters--similar types of rebates were not paid in the midst of the filing season," she said.

