Milwaukee chosen as 2020 Democratic National Convention site

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a staffer for the Democratic National Committee confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

The selection of a Midwestern city shows the symbolic and strategic importance the region will take on for Democrats in 2020 in their bid to re-take the White House and deny President Donald Trump a second term in the Oval Office.

The city beat out Miami and Houston as the site to host the Democratic Party's convention, which will take place between July 13 and 16.

The Republican National Committee announced last year that its 2020 convention will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, between August 24th and 27th.

