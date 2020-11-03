Minnesota 2020 election results The state has 10 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Minnesota head to the polls on Nov. 3, where there are 10 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Minnesota often leads the nation in voter turnout, and by beginning the early voting process on Sept. 18, the state law gives Minnesotans 46 days to cast their votes. Over 1.5 Million Minnesotans requested to vote by mail this November.

Polls open at 7 a.m. CT and close at 8 p.m. CT.

State Significance

For decades, Minnesota has had an unbroken Democratic streak, voting for Democratic presidential candidates as far back as Jimmy Carter in 1976. Since 1932, it has voted Republican only once -- for Richard Nixon in 1972.

However, it has been increasingly seen as a potential swing state following Trump's narrow loss in 2016 to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who won by about 44,500 votes or 1.5%.

Democratic support in Minnesota grows the closer you get to the more highly populated areas such as the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, but the president will look to pick up support from largely rural areas in northern Minnesota.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.