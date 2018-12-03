Sully, George H.W. Bush's faithful service dog, will be by his side one last time as the president's casket is brought back to Washington, D.C., on Monday aboard "Special Mission 41" - the name given the plane normally designated as Air Force One.

A photo of Sully, a 2-year-old yellow lab, lying forlornly next to the president's casket at a Houston, Texas, funeral home Sunday has gone viral, adding to his already large following on social media stemming from his past two months helping Bush as his health continued to fail.

"Mission complete," Jim McGrath, spokesperson for the Bush family, captioned the photo, which he posted on Twitter.

Bush's eldest son, 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush, commented on the photo of the dog with his father's casket. "Sully has the watch," he said.

Sully has the watch. https://t.co/olnBtN4WgE — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 3, 2018

According to former president George W. Bush, Sully's next mission will be as a service dog helping veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the nation's largest military medical center.

"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41," Bush wrote on social media on Sunday.

The former president was matched up with his service dog through America's VetDogs, a non-profit that pairs service dogs with veterans and first responders, in June after his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, passed away. Bush, who used a wheelchair in recent years, had a form of Parkinson's disease. Sully has a long list of tasks under his belt -- he's trained to pick up an item as small as a credit card or as large as a cane, get help by pushing an emergency button and wake his handler from a nightmare.

The dog, named after the pilot who safely landed a plane full of passengers on the Hudson River in 2009, Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, was trained through a prison puppy program until he was a little older than a year, according to VetDogs. Inmate handlers taught him standard commands and housebreaking before he returned to a specialized campus in New York to learn "refined" skills that would help his handler, the former president.

“America’s VetDogs’ trainers and staff worked closely with the president’s team to find the best match,” John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs, said back when Sully was first placed with Bush.

Bush 41 announced Sully's new place in the family in a photo with former President Bill Clinton. He thanked VetDogs for their "commitment to our veterans" and later showed off a pair of his famous socks, tailor-made for various occasions. On that day in June, he wore a pair with Clinton's face on them.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

It didn't take long before 41 was wearing a pair to debut his new friendship. In August, Sully, who has nearly 80,000 followers on his Instagram page, posted a photo of 41's feet in a pair of black slippers -- with the presidential seal -- and light blue socks covered in photos of Sully's floating head.

"My best friend has gotten some pretty rad socks, I’m rather a fan," read the caption.

It's unclear what role Sully will play in the procession for Bush, who died Friday at his home in Houston. "Special Air Mission 41" is scheduled to depart from Ellington Airport in Houston Monday morning and arrive in Washington later in the afternoon. Sully will accompany 41 on the flight, CNN reported. A Washington funeral will be held on Wednesday at the National Cathedral.

Sully received support in his mission from Miss Rev, the collie who represents Texas A&M University, where Bush's presidential museum and library are located.

"My friend Sully had the great honor of helping my friend Mr. President George H.W. Bush. You did the best job, Sully," read a post on the dog's page from a university account Sunday.