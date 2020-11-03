Mississippi 2020 election results The state has six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

President Donald Trump cruised to a nearly 20-point victory in deep-red Mississippi against Hillary Clinton in 2016, and is expected to handily carry the state against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. CT.

State significance

Democrats and Republicans are looking further down the ballot in Mississippi -- which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic -- at the race between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican, and Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

The race for a full term is a rematch of the 2018 special election, when Espy came within eight percentage points of Hyde-Smith, in the closest Senate race in the state in 30 years. (A Democrat hasn’t represented Mississippi in the Senate since 1988.)

If his long-shot bid is successful, Espy would be the first Black senator to represent Mississippi in Congress since the Reconstruction Era.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.