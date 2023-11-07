Mississippi 2023 gubernatorial election results

Mississippi voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in this year's election for governor.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time.

The voter registration deadline was on Oct. 9, while mail-in registration applications had to be postmarked on or by Oct. 10.

Finding a polling place is as easy as visiting the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office website and entering an address. Voters will need a valid photo ID or a Mississippi voter identification card.

Tate Reeves, Governor of Mississippi, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

State significance

Mississippi is one of just three states with gubernatorial elections this year. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is running against Democratic challenger Brandon Presley.

Gwendolyn Gray, the former independent candidate, will still appear on the ballot even after withdrawing on Oct. 9.

Reeves won his election by only 5% in 2019. This was a surprisingly close race in a socially conservative Southern state where Republicans routinely win by double-digits. Due to this, Mississippi Democrats hope they might be able to defeat Reeves in this year's race.

Nonetheless, most analysts consider Reeves to be a favorite to win reelection, given the state's partisan lean. Recent numbers also have him polling higher than his competitors, according to 538.

However, Presley, who has represented the northern district on the Mississippi Public Service Commission since 2008, is still considered to be a potentially strong general election candidate.