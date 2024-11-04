Mississippi 2024 live election results

The winner of the presidential race will take the state’s six electoral votes.

Voters in Mississippi head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as several down-ballot races for U.S. Senate and House.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

Mississippi easily went for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Trump defeated President Joe Biden by more than 200,000 votes in 2020.

The last time the state went blue was in 1976 for President Jimmy Carter.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker and Democratic candidate Ty Pinkins will face off in the Senate race. Wicker has represented the state in Washington since 2007.

Further down the ballot, voters will elect four lawmakers to serve in the U.S. House. In Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson is running for a 16th term in the U.S. House. He faces Republican Ron Eller in the general election.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.