Missouri 2020 election results

Voters in Missouri head to the polls on Tuesday where there are 10 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

The state allowed voting by mail and absentee voting in the general election. On Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As a Midwest state just bordering the south, Missouri has favored the Republican Party in a majority of elections.

From 1904 through 2004, Missourians voted for the Democratic nominee just once -- choosing Adlai Stevenson over Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.

In 2008, former President Barack Obama lost to the late Sen. John McCain by a very slim margin, 49.4% to 49.3%, or about 3,900 votes out of 2.93 million cast. In 2012, Obama lost by a small margin again. In 2016, President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 19% -- marking the fifth straight Republican win.

