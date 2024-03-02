Missouri 2024 primary and caucus results

Trump and Haley are running against each other on Saturday.

Presidential caucuses or primaries are happening in Missouri, depending on your political party.

On Saturday, Republican voters will participate in county caucuses starting at 10 a.m. local time, although the state's 54 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be formally allocated to candidates at the state convention on May 4.

Registered voters will have to bring a valid, government photo ID to participate in the caucuses.

Former President Donald Trump is running against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Polls tracked by 538 show Trump with an enormous lead.

The Democratic presidential primary, in which President Joe Biden is the only major candidate, will be held on March 23.

The state primary for U.S. representatives, governor and other seats will be on Aug. 6.

State significance

Missouri no longer holds state-run presidential primaries, instead leaving it up to each party to run its own presidential primary or caucus.

Mississippi’s Republican county caucuses are relatively early in the primary and caucus calendar.

The state’s U.S. Senate race in 2022 was eventful, culminating in a close race; then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the seat. Missouri remains a relatively Republican-leaning state.