5 moments to watch from G20 sidelines

From the awkward grip and grin photos, strange geopolitical bromances and the "Baby Trump" blimp, events on the sidelines of the G20 offer colorful glimpses of the people behind the high stakes summit in Buenos Aires.

Leading up to the summit, much attention focused on President Donald Trump's meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and highly-anticipated conversations between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin – events which could affect trade policies and relationship with allies in the United States.

But at the gathering of the most high-profile political leaders in the world in one place, not everything goes as planned or expected. Here are five of those moments so far.

1. ‘Baby Trump’ is back

On Thursday, when world leaders arrived in Argentina’s capital city, hundreds of people gathered outside Argentina’s congress to oppose the G20 summit and the International Monetary Fund. Floated near the gathering was the big “baby Trump” blimp, a balloon depicting the leader at the center of the spotlight this weekend holding a cellphone in a diaper.

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

The same kind of 20-foot-tall balloon floated near Britain’s Parliament in London in July as a symbol of opposition to President Trump’s policies on immigration, race relations, women, climate change and more.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London," Trump said of the time of the protests ahead of his visit.

2. The Prince and the French president huddle

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman and the French President Emmanuel Macron shared a rather long chat on Friday. According to Reuters, audio caught bin Salman telling Macron not to worry to which Macron replied, “I am worried.”

An Elysee official told Reuters it was the first time the two had spoken since journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in October at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Royal Palace via AFP/Getty Images

3. The MBS-Putin bromance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia greeted each other warmly at the G-20 Summit in Argentina, with handshakes and laughs as other world leaders arrived. https://t.co/7BwhKpHnQZ pic.twitter.com/vC8GOcaUuh — ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2018

As world leaders flocked into the summit room to take their seats, Mohammad bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin embraced each other with a friendly and enthusiastic high-five-shake and big smiles.

G20 Argentina via AFP/Getty Images

Bin Salman has been at the center of the international spotlight over whether he is responsible for Khashoggi's murder.

Russia, on the other hand, recently did not return Ukrainian ships and its crews that Russia seized near Crimea, resulting President Trump to cancel a highly anticipated meeting with Putin.

4.Trump leaves Macri

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri was left alone on stage during a photo opportunity as President Trump left the stage. It is unclear whether it was a misunderstanding but Macri is seen in a video calling Trump back..

Ricardo Mazalan/AP

5. Trump’s earpiece drop

As President Macri shared greeting remarks, President Trump held his translation earpiece with his hands then soon took it off.

“I think I understood you better in your language than I did on this. But that's okay,” Trump said dropping his earpiece on the floor beside him.