Mongolia gifts horse to President Trump's son

Mongolia has gifted a horse to President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, 13.

President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and other delegates from the central Asian nation visited the White House this week.

The horse is still in Mongolia, a senior administration official said. The President Trump said he has already chosen a name for the animal: Victory.

"Did you see a picture of the horse?" Trump asked reporters Wednesday, as he welcomed President Battulga. "Beautiful."

Mongolia has given horses to other American dignitaries during their visits to the country, including former Vice President Joe Biden, and former defense secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Chuck Hagel, according to the Associated Press.

Wednesday's White House visit was the first from Battulga, a former martial arts champion, has made as president, and the first by a Mongolian president since 2011. He and Trump were expected to discuss trade and a potential military arms deal, according to a White House official.