Montana 2020 election results The state has three electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters across Montana are set to meet their voting deadline on Tuesday.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

Governor Election

House Election

A red state with a Democratic governor, its three electoral votes are likely going to President Donald Trump. County election offices will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

State Significance

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, is running for Senate this year against Republican Sen. Steve Daines. The race has shaped up to be highly competitive, as Democrats look to expand their Senate battleground.

In the presidential race though, Trump likely has a little reason to worry. In the 2016 election, the state opted for him by 20 points.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.