Montana 2022 primary election results

Montana voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the House and state legislature. Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

Mail-in ballots must have been sent by May 31 or they might not be counted in time for the primary. If voters could not mail in their ballot in time, they can still drop it off at a polling station or county election office.

Voters inside the polling location in Elliston, Montana, on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Louise Johns/The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

State Significance

For the first time in decades, Montana gained a seat in Congress following the 2020 census, which means that the state will now have two representatives in the House after losing its second seat once the 1990 census was conducted.

Former Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke is vying for the GOP nomination in Montana's newly created House district.