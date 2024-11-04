Montana 2024 live election results

The state is home to a high-stakes Senate race that may determine party control.

Voters across Montana head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as several down-ballot races for U.S. Senate and House.

Four electoral votes are at stake in the presidential race.

Down the ballot, there is a key U.S. Senate race that could determine which party controls the chamber next session.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

Montana is a reliably red state in presidential elections. It went for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Trump defeated President Joe Biden there by 17 percentage points in the last presidential cycle.

The state is home to a high-stakes Senate race as Democrat Jon Tester looks to hold onto his seat in the deep-red state. He faces Republican nominee Tim Sheehy, a combat veteran and entrepreneur. The contest is considered crucial to control of the chamber.

Voters will also determine the winners of two U.S. House seats.

Also on the ballot is a measure to amend the state's constitution to add protections for the right to make and carry out decisions about one's pregnancy, including the right to abortion.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.