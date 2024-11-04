Nebraska 2024 live election results

Voters in Nebraska head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as several down-ballot races for U.S. Senate and House.

At stake are the state's five electoral votes, two of which are awarded to the statewide popular vote winner and the other three awarded by district.

Voters will also weigh in on two competing abortion ballot measures, one to create a fundamental right to abortion and the other to enshrine a 12-week ban.

Polls close between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

Nebraska's unique electoral vote system was the topic of debate this year, as Republican lawmakers tried to change it to a winner-take-all approach that would have benefited former President Donald Trump and risked an electoral college tie.

Trump won statewide over President Joe Biden in 2020 by 17 percentage points. However, Biden won one electoral vote from Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.

Down the ballot, there are three U.S. House races and a Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Deb Fischer and independent candidate Dan Osborn.

There is also a ballot measure that, if passed, would amend the state constitution to create a fundamental right to abortion, prohibiting state interference until fetal viability, in cases where there is significant likelihood the fetus could survive outside the womb or if the abortion is needed to protect the life or health of a pregnant patient, according to the secretary of state.

A second ballot measure, however, would enshrine in the constitution a 12-week abortion ban, which includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

